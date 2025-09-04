US tariffs won't change India's stance on farmers, fishermen: Goyal

Trade tension just temporary, says Goyal

Goyal isn't too worried about the impact of US tariffs, since exports make up only a small slice of India's economy.

He encouraged everyone to support local businesses by choosing 'Swadeshi' and 'Made in India' products.

Staying optimistic about talks with the US, he called this trade tension just temporary and said he hopes both countries can agree on a long-term, mutually beneficial trade agreement.