US tariffs won't change India's stance on farmers, fishermen: Goyal
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says the country won't back down on protecting its farmers, fishermen, MSMEs, and religious communities—even amid US pressure over trade tariffs.
Speaking in a recent interview, he made it clear that India's main focus is to secure these interests while working toward a long-term, mutually beneficial trade agreement with America.
Trade tension just temporary, says Goyal
Goyal isn't too worried about the impact of US tariffs, since exports make up only a small slice of India's economy.
He encouraged everyone to support local businesses by choosing 'Swadeshi' and 'Made in India' products.
Staying optimistic about talks with the US, he called this trade tension just temporary and said he hopes both countries can agree on a long-term, mutually beneficial trade agreement.