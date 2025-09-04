45% of India's major reservoirs at least 90% full
Right now, about 45% of India's major reservoirs are at least 90% full, says the Central Water Commission.
Overall storage is at 86.8%, which is noticeably higher than last year and way above the 10-year average.
Boost for farmers ahead of rabi season
Fuller reservoirs mean a big boost for farmers as the rabi season approaches—especially in states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu.
Even with some flooding up north, this extra water generally helps keep irrigation steady and recharges groundwater.
Reservoirs in different regions
Most regions are doing well: northern reservoirs are nearly topped up at 94%, while western, central, and southern ones hover close behind.
The east is still catching up at just over 71%.
With more rain on the way (according to the weather department), things could get even better for water supplies across the country.