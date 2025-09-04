45% of India's major reservoirs at least 90% full

Fuller reservoirs mean a big boost for farmers as the rabi season approaches—especially in states like Maharashtra , Madhya Pradesh , Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu. Even with some flooding up north, this extra water generally helps keep irrigation steady and recharges groundwater.

Reservoirs in different regions

Most regions are doing well: northern reservoirs are nearly topped up at 94%, while western, central, and southern ones hover close behind.

The east is still catching up at just over 71%.

With more rain on the way (according to the weather department), things could get even better for water supplies across the country.