Man gets ₹1.61cr electricity bill, leaves everyone baffled
Imagine opening your electricity bill and seeing ₹1.61 crore!
That's what happened to Mariappan, a laborer from Marudhakulam, Tamil Nadu, when he checked his July-August statement.
Left speechless, he reached out to the local Tangedco office for answers.
Tangedco warns contractors to be careful after this incident
Turns out, it was just a human error—contract workers had made a big mistake. Mariappan's real bill was only ₹494, which he'd already paid.
After fixing the issue, Tangedco warned their contractors to be extra careful going forward.