Man swaps fiancee's gold bar with fake 1, arrested
Nitesh Verma, 30, has been arrested in Ghaziabad for allegedly swapping his fiancee's ancestral gold bar with a fake one.
The couple got engaged in February 2024, but things unraveled when she discovered the gold was missing after trusting him to keep it safe.
He sold off the real gold after cutting it into pieces
After his fiancee filed a complaint, police tracked Verma down to a Ghaziabad hotel and arrested him on Tuesday.
He confessed to selling off the real gold—cutting it into pieces and using the money to buy property in Dehradun, transfer lakhs to his parents for more investments, and splurge on luxury hotels.
Though he claimed to be a jeweler, Verma's formal education ended at Class 10.