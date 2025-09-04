Man swaps fiancee's gold bar with fake 1, arrested

He sold off the real gold after cutting it into pieces

After his fiancee filed a complaint, police tracked Verma down to a Ghaziabad hotel and arrested him on Tuesday.

He confessed to selling off the real gold—cutting it into pieces and using the money to buy property in Dehradun, transfer lakhs to his parents for more investments, and splurge on luxury hotels.

Though he claimed to be a jeweler, Verma's formal education ended at Class 10.