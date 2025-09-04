J&K floods: 90% paddy crops damaged, apple orchards under water

Apples not covered by crop insurance

The floods haven't spared apple growers either. Orchards near riverbanks in Pulwama, Kulgam, and Shopian have been swept away, raising worries about uprooted trees and new crop diseases.

To make things tougher, apples aren't covered by any government crop insurance scheme.

The silver lining: weather is expected to improve from Thursday (September 4), which should help water levels go down and bring some relief to affected communities.