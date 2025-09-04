WhatsApp group promising 800% returns tricks man out of ₹7.6 lakh India Sep 04, 2025

A 28-year-old from Borabanda, Hyderabad, was tricked out of ₹7.6 lakh after joining a WhatsApp group called "84 Standard Chartered India Investment Group."

Scammers promised wild returns—up to 800%—using fake SEBI certificates and a convincing but fraudulent trading website.

Over time, the victim saw his investments faked to show profits of over ₹45 lakh. When he refused to pay extra fees and suggested deducting them from his balance, the scammers blocked him.