WhatsApp group promising 800% returns tricks man out of ₹7.6 lakh
A 28-year-old from Borabanda, Hyderabad, was tricked out of ₹7.6 lakh after joining a WhatsApp group called "84 Standard Chartered India Investment Group."
Scammers promised wild returns—up to 800%—using fake SEBI certificates and a convincing but fraudulent trading website.
Over time, the victim saw his investments faked to show profits of over ₹45 lakh. When he refused to pay extra fees and suggested deducting them from his balance, the scammers blocked him.
Cyber fraud involving impersonation and fake credentials
Hyderabad Cyber Crimes Police are now investigating the case as cyber fraud involving impersonation and fake credentials.
Officials have reminded everyone that real banks or SEBI-registered firms never promote investments through random WhatsApp groups or unsolicited messages.
As general cyber safety advice: always double-check offers through official channels, stay alert for scams using fake apps or groups, and report anything suspicious right away.