US oil imports surge: India seeks reliable energy amid tensions

India diversifies energy sources amid geopolitical tensions

With tensions rising worldwide, especially around Ukraine and Russia, India is trying to diversify where it gets its energy.

Even though Russia is still India's biggest oil supplier (which worries some in the US), these meetings show how important the US-India partnership is becoming—both for trade and for keeping things stable when it comes to energy.

Congressional leaders have expressed commitment to deeper ties and support for the US-India partnership, even as trade challenges arise.