US oil imports surge: India seeks reliable energy amid tensions
India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, just met top US lawmakers to talk about India's fast-growing imports of American oil and energy.
India's crude oil imports from the US have been growing rapidly.
The main focus? Making sure India has reliable energy sources as global politics get trickier.
India diversifies energy sources amid geopolitical tensions
With tensions rising worldwide, especially around Ukraine and Russia, India is trying to diversify where it gets its energy.
Even though Russia is still India's biggest oil supplier (which worries some in the US), these meetings show how important the US-India partnership is becoming—both for trade and for keeping things stable when it comes to energy.
Congressional leaders have expressed commitment to deeper ties and support for the US-India partnership, even as trade challenges arise.