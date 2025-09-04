Protests erupt in Assam over new immigration order India Sep 04, 2025

Assam is seeing a wave of protests after the government's new Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) Order let non-Muslim minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2024, stay without visa and passport requirements.

Many locals are upset because this order goes past the Citizenship (Amendment) Act's 2014 deadline and breaks the Assam Accord's March 24, 1971 cut-off—raising worries about more foreigners settling in Assam.