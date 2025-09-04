CISF officer saves passenger's life at Delhi airport
A CISF officer at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport jumped into action when Mohammad Mokhtar Alam collapsed in the Pre-SHA area of Delhi Airport.
Sub-Inspector Verendra Singh performed CPR and brought him back before medical help could even arrive.
Alam now in stable condition
Thanks to Singh's fast response, airport doctors were able to stabilize Alam and send him to a hospital—he's now in stable condition.
It's a solid reminder of how crucial it is to have trained people ready for emergencies in crowded places like airports.
Similar incident on flight recently
In another recent case, Dr. Jyotirmaya Nayak saved an elderly woman on a Bhubaneswar-Jaipur flight by giving her CPR after she fainted.
He kept her stable until landing and hospital care.
Both stories show how knowing CPR can make anyone a lifesaver—wherever you are.