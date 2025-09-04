Surat: Mother throws son from 13th floor, jumps to death
A heartbreaking incident shook Surat on Wednesday when Puja Patel, 30, and her two-year-old son Krishiv were found dead at their apartment complex.
Early police findings suggest Puja was seen on CCTV footage throwing her son from the 13th floor before ending her own life.
Their bodies were discovered by residents during evening prayers near a Ganesh pandal in the Althan area.
Police probe ongoing
CCTV footage shows Puja taking her son to a different tower and floor than where they lived.
Her husband was away at the time and only learned what happened from a neighbor.
Police are reviewing footage, gathering statements, and waiting on autopsy results to understand what led up to this tragedy.
The news has left both family members—who arrived from Mehsana—and neighbors as they try to process what happened.