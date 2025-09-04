Next Article
PM Modi discusses India-EU ties with top EU leaders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi caught up with top EU leaders Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen over the phone to ramp up India-EU teamwork—especially in trade, tech, investment, and security.
They're aiming to finally seal the long-awaited India-EU Free Trade Agreement and push forward on the IMEEC corridor for better connectivity.
Trio backs stronger supply chains, sustainability
Modi also emphasized India's support for a peaceful solution in Ukraine and invited both leaders to visit India for the next big India-EU Summit.
The trio agreed that keeping up regular conversations is key to tackling global challenges together—plus, they all backed stronger supply chains and sustainability as part of their growing partnership.