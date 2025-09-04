Next Article
Patna: Woman raped on gunpoint near railway station
On Tuesday night in Patna, a woman was allegedly forced at gunpoint onto a motorcycle by two men while she was waiting at the railway station and taken to a room near the station, where she was raped.
She quickly alerted a nearby police patrol and reported what happened.
Both suspects arrested
Thanks to her immediate report, police used tech tools to track down and arrest the suspects—Sonu Kumar Yadav (also known as Sonu Sanata) and Niranjan—even though they tried to escape.
Police shared that Yadav already has eight criminal cases against him, including for extortion and armed assault.
Investigations are ongoing.