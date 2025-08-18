IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall in Gujarat

Flooding, waterlogging risks as downpours continue

Since August 15, more than 25 districts have seen intense rain—on August 17 alone, nearly 170 talukas got drenched, with Dhoraji in Rajkot clocking a whopping 75mm in just four hours.

With the risk of flooding and waterlogging in South Gujarat and Saurashtra, the IMD is urging everyone to stay alert as more downpours could disrupt daily life.