IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall in Gujarat
Heads up, Gujarat: the IMD has put out a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts—including Navsari, Valsad, Porbandar, Amreli, Bhavnagar, and Dwarka—especially on August 19 and 20.
This is all thanks to a mix of weather systems like a low-pressure area over Vidarbha and cyclonic activity in the Arabian Sea.
Flooding, waterlogging risks as downpours continue
Since August 15, more than 25 districts have seen intense rain—on August 17 alone, nearly 170 talukas got drenched, with Dhoraji in Rajkot clocking a whopping 75mm in just four hours.
With the risk of flooding and waterlogging in South Gujarat and Saurashtra, the IMD is urging everyone to stay alert as more downpours could disrupt daily life.