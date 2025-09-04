Kullu Tibetan settlements hit by mudslides, debris flow

Red alert issued in affected areas

With a red alert in place, residents had to move to safer zones. The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) had already built retaining walls in Dobhi Palrabling to help protect people from more mudslides.

Even so, other areas still faced damage—but thankfully there were no casualties.

To support urgent relief work, the CTA has released ₹4 lakh for immediate needs and recovery efforts in these communities.