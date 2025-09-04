Kullu Tibetan settlements hit by mudslides, debris flow
Heavy rains and floods since July 2025 have caused serious damage to Tibetan settlements in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.
Dobhi Palrabling was hit by mudslides and debris after the Beas River and Fozal Drain overflowed on August 26, affecting around 45 families, while areas like Manali Dekyiling and Kullu Yulokoe were also partially damaged by heavy downpour in recent months.
Red alert issued in affected areas
With a red alert in place, residents had to move to safer zones. The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) had already built retaining walls in Dobhi Palrabling to help protect people from more mudslides.
Even so, other areas still faced damage—but thankfully there were no casualties.
To support urgent relief work, the CTA has released ₹4 lakh for immediate needs and recovery efforts in these communities.