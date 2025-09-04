Next Article
RBI shifts Maharashtra's Eid-e-Milad bank holiday from September 5
Heads up, Maharashtra: the Reserve Bank of India just shifted the Eid-e-Milad bank holiday from September 5 to September 8, 2025.
This update follows a fresh state government order, so mark your calendars—September 8 is now an official day off for banks and financial markets.
What does this mean for you?
On September 8, all banks and key financial markets (like forex and government securities) will be shut across Maharashtra.
Any settlements planned for that day will happen on September 9 instead.
Meanwhile, the earlier holiday on September 5? That's cancelled—so it's business as usual then.