No toilets for women in Delhi flood relief camp India Sep 04, 2025

Right now in Delhi's Mayur Vihar flood relief camp, women are dealing with a serious lack of toilets.

Pregnant women and teens are waking up before sunrise or walking risky paths just to find privacy.

Some, like eight-months-pregnant Rama, face the difficult situation of balancing safety with dignity.

Madhu, 17, shared how tough it feels not having a private bathroom for weeks.