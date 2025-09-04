Next Article
No toilets for women in Delhi flood relief camp
Right now in Delhi's Mayur Vihar flood relief camp, women are dealing with a serious lack of toilets.
Pregnant women and teens are waking up before sunrise or walking risky paths just to find privacy.
Some, like eight-months-pregnant Rama, face the difficult situation of balancing safety with dignity.
Madhu, 17, shared how tough it feels not having a private bathroom for weeks.
Proper sanitation in relief camps is urgent
It's not just about comfort—having no safe toilets means many women are forced into open defecation and makeshift bathing spots behind flimsy covers.
This isn't just uncomfortable; it's humiliating and unsafe.
The situation shows why proper sanitation in relief camps is urgent—especially when floods keep displacing families.