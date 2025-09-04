Manipur: Kukis agree to reopen NH-2 ahead of Modi's visit

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), a key organization representing a section of the Kuki and Zomi tribes, has agreed to reopen National Highway-2 (Dimapur-Imphal road) as part of a new agreement with the central and Manipur governments. The decision comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's proposed visit in the second week of September. This would be his first visit since ethnic violence erupted between the Meiteis and Kukis in May 2023.

Agreement details Tripartite SoO agreement revised The controversial Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with two umbrella organizations that represent two dozen Kuki, Zomi, and Hmar insurgent groups was also renewed, according to the MHA, provided that the territorial integrity of Manipur remains untouched. The SoO deal broadly states that militants must stay in designated camps and keep their weapons in locked storage. The SoO agreement was first inked in 2008, and every year, a joint monitoring group reviews the agreement to decide its future.

Security measures Agreement seeks to reduce number of designated camps As part of this agreement, the Kuki National Organisation and United People's Front have agreed to shift seven camps from conflict-prone areas. The revised agreement also seeks to reduce the number of designated camps and move weapons to the nearest Central Reserve Police Force or Border Security Force camps. These measures are aimed at bolstering security in the region. The agreement further mandates physical verification of cadres by security forces to identify and delist any foreign nationals within these groups.