PM Modi, Singapore's Lawrence Wong meet, discuss trade ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore's Lawrence Wong caught up in New Delhi this week, aiming to level up the India-Singapore partnership.
Their chat focused on making trade and investment smoother, pushing for advanced manufacturing, and planning fresh ways to connect—think better digital links and more teamwork in healthcare.
Defense collaborations and terrorism concerns discussed
Despite buzz about US tariffs on Indian exports, officials said that topic wasn't on the table.
Instead, both leaders zeroed in on building stronger trade ties and supply chains that can handle global curveballs.
They also explored new defense collaborations—like co-developing tech—and discussed shared concerns over terrorism, with Modi thanking Singapore for its support after a recent attack in Pahalgam.