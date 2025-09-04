Next Article
Delhi's Ring Road submerged; traffic police suggest alternate routes
Delhi had a rough Thursday as the Yamuna River overflowed, causing major waterlogging and shutting down busy stretches like Ring Road between ITO and Civil Lines.
Commuters found themselves stuck for hours, and the Kashmere Gate bus terminal was so flooded that it was completely inundated.
Many commuters opted for the Metro to get around due to the widespread flooding.
Traffic police roll out diversions
With roads underwater near spots like Kashmere Gate and Kalindi Kunj, traffic police rolled out diversions and suggested alternate routes from Chandgi Ram Akhara to Rajghat.
Officials say they're working to ease the jams, but with water levels still rising, everyone's being urged to check traffic updates before heading out.