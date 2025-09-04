Delhi's Ring Road submerged; traffic police suggest alternate routes India Sep 04, 2025

Delhi had a rough Thursday as the Yamuna River overflowed, causing major waterlogging and shutting down busy stretches like Ring Road between ITO and Civil Lines.

Commuters found themselves stuck for hours, and the Kashmere Gate bus terminal was so flooded that it was completely inundated.

Many commuters opted for the Metro to get around due to the widespread flooding.