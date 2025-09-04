Railways seek refund after discovering ₹1cr 'sandalwood' is worth ₹10,981

A land acquisition case in Yavatmal district has taken a surprising turn as a century-old tree, initially valued at ₹1 crore, is now found to be worth only ₹10,981. The development has prompted railway authorities to approach the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court for a refund of excess funds deposited during the legal process. The case revolves around the purchase of 2.29 hectares of farmland belonging to Keshav Tukaram Shinde in Kharshi village, Pusad taluka.

Project impact Land acquired for railway project The land was acquired for the Wardha-Yavatmal-Pusad-Nanded railway project. While Shinde was compensated for his land in 2018, payments for trees and other assets were delayed. After years of waiting, he approached the high court demanding proper compensation. Official records had, at the time, identified a large tree on his land as red sandalwood, a rare and valuable species. Based on this identification, the high court ordered the Railways to deposit ₹1 crore as interim compensation.

Identity revelation Tree identified as Bijasal Things took a different turn earlier this year when the Deputy Conservator of Forests from the Pusad Division asked the Institute of Wood Science and Technology in Bengaluru to conduct a scientific test on the tree. The test revealed that the tree was actually Bijasal (Pterocarpus marsupium), a common timber species. This new valuation pegged the tree's worth at ₹10,981. The Railways then approached the court seeking a refund of excess compensation paid to Shinde.

Legal criticism Farmer did nothing wrong, says lawyer Advocate Anjana Raut Narwade, representing Shinde's family, argued that government officials themselves had originally certified the tree as red sandalwood. According to her, the new finding that the tree is bijasal cannot simply overturn earlier findings. Narwade criticized the Railways for publicizing the new valuation before a court decision. She said, "The farmer has done nothing wrong. This confusion is entirely the result of official mistakes." The lawyer also highlighted other pending cases where similar trees were never valued properly.