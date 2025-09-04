Next Article
Indian, Manipur governments extend peace agreement with Kuki militants
The Indian and Manipur governments have renewed their peace agreement with the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People's Front (UPF), now lasting until 2025.
This pact, first signed back in 2005, was set to expire earlier this year but got an extension after last year's ethnic violence shook the region.
Terms of the renewed agreement
KNO and UPF have promised to give up violence, follow the Indian Constitution, and respect Manipur's borders.
They also agreed not to team up with other armed groups or carry out attacks.
In exchange, security forces won't target them as long as they stick to these terms.
The government hopes this move will help calm tensions and bring some much-needed stability for everyone affected since last year's unrest.