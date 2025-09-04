IMD predicts heavy rain across central Karnataka for next week India Sep 04, 2025

Bengaluru and its neighboring districts are set for a stretch of rainy, cloudy weather for the coming week, according to the IMD.

Expect light to moderate showers and some gusty winds, all thanks to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

Heavy rain is on the cards for spots like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Ballari, and Chamarajanagar.