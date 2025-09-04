IMD predicts heavy rain across central Karnataka for next week
Bengaluru and its neighboring districts are set for a stretch of rainy, cloudy weather for the coming week, according to the IMD.
Expect light to moderate showers and some gusty winds, all thanks to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.
Heavy rain is on the cards for spots like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Ballari, and Chamarajanagar.
Udupi, Kodagu, and Bengaluru Urban recorded most rainfall yesterday
In the past day, Bengaluru Urban saw temperatures swing between 20°C and 26.7°C with some drizzle in the mix. Bengaluru Rural hit a max of 27.7°C with 2.8mm rain recorded.
Udupi's Varanga topped rainfall charts at 58.5mm—followed by Birunani in Kodagu (56.5mm) and Chandapura in Bengaluru Urban (53mm).
Gusty winds up to 50km/h are expected in Ballari, Chamarajanagar, and Shivamogga as this wet spell continues across central Karnataka.