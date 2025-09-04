Next Article
Odisha: Dalit man lynched over 'cow slaughter' allegation
In a tragic incident from Odisha's Deogarh district yesterday, 35-year-old Kishore Chamar, a Dalit involved in cattle skinning, was killed by a mob after being accused of cow slaughter in Kundeijuri village.
His colleague, Goutam Nayak, managed to escape with injuries.
Authorities have arrested six people so far.
Villagers found them butchering meat near severed cow head
Villagers reportedly found Chamar and Nayak butchering meat near a severed cow head in the forest.
The two said the cow had died naturally, but locals didn't believe them.
This led to Chamar being lynched on the spot while Nayak got away injured.
Police are investigating further.