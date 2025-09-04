Sonia Gandhi's voter ID issue: Court asked to register FIR
A new court plea is asking for an investigation into how Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader, ended up on India's voter list back in 1980—even though she officially became an Indian citizen only on April 30, 1983.
The case, brought by complainant Vikas Tripathi and represented by Senior Advocate Pavan Narang, questions whether her name was added too soon.
Petition seeks police probe, official FIR, status report
The petition claims possible forgery and document manipulation in getting Gandhi registered as a voter before she was a citizen.
Her name appeared on the New Delhi electoral roll in 1980, was removed in 1982, then re-added after her citizenship in 1983.
The plea asks for a police investigation, an official FIR, and a status report from the police.
The next court hearing is set for September 10.