Sonia Gandhi's voter ID issue: Court asked to register FIR

Petition seeks police probe, official FIR, status report

The petition claims possible forgery and document manipulation in getting Gandhi registered as a voter before she was a citizen.

Her name appeared on the New Delhi electoral roll in 1980, was removed in 1982, then re-added after her citizenship in 1983.

The plea asks for a police investigation, an official FIR, and a status report from the police.

The next court hearing is set for September 10.