Kerala's 1st woman forensic surgeon, Dr. Vasu (68), dies

Her career, achievements

A Thodupuzha native, Dr. Vasu earned her MBBS from Government Medical College Kottayam, began her career in forensic medicine in 1981, and later earned her MD in Forensic Medicine from Kozhikode in 1984.

Rising to head the Forensic Medicine Department, she played a crucial role in major cases like the Soumya murder investigation.

In 1995, she received a WHO fellowship to study crimes against women and children in the UK—training at top institutions including Scotland Yard—and later trained police officers and lawyers back home.

She retired as Principal of Thrissur Medical College in 2016 and was honored with awards like Vanitha Ratnam for her pioneering work.