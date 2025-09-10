Next Article
Andhra Pradesh drivers protest against free bus rides for women
Auto and maxi cab drivers in Visakhapatnam hit the streets on Wednesday, protesting Andhra Pradesh's Stree Shakti scheme that gives women free bus rides.
Organized by the Andhra Pradesh Auto Drivers and Workers Federation, the rally stretched from Gurajada statue to the Gandhi statue near the GVMC office.
Drivers are worried about losing riders—and income.
Federation demands several government measures to offset losses
The federation wants ₹5,000 monthly support through Vahana Mitra and a 50% fuel subsidy to help offset losses.
With over 60,000 drivers affected, they're also pushing for relief from e-challan fines, a Welfare Board for motor workers, better parking spots, and improved insurance coverage.
They've asked the government to discuss these issues in Assembly sessions starting September 18.