Andhra Pradesh drivers protest against free bus rides for women

Federation demands several government measures to offset losses

The federation wants ₹5,000 monthly support through Vahana Mitra and a 50% fuel subsidy to help offset losses.

With over 60,000 drivers affected, they're also pushing for relief from e-challan fines, a Welfare Board for motor workers, better parking spots, and improved insurance coverage.

They've asked the government to discuss these issues in Assembly sessions starting September 18.