Bengaluru: Boy sexually assaulted in hostel after ragging
A Class 10 student in Bengaluru says he was harassed and sexually assaulted by senior students at his school hostel between September 3 and 6.
When he reported the ragging to the warden and principal, they allegedly didn't step in—so his parents went to the police for help.
Police have named 5 students, principal, warden
Police have now named five students, the principal, and the hostel warden in their case.
Sadly, this isn't an isolated incident—Bengaluru has seen other cases of student exploitation recently.
These situations are a reminder that stronger steps are needed to keep students safe in schools and hostels.