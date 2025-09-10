Tripura: BJP protests against Congress leader over tribal cloth
Tripura's Opposition Leader Jitendra Chaudhury was met with black flag protests in Ambassa after being accused of disrespecting the risa—a traditional tribal cloth.
The BJP objected to a photograph showing a risa draped over his sofa's headrest and claimed he sat on it, calling his party anti-tribal.
Chaudhury clarifies risa is breast cloth, not neckpiece
Chaudhury pushed back, saying he never sat on the risa and clarified it's actually a breast cloth worn by tribal women, not a neckpiece.
He pointed out that even PM Modi has worn the garment respectfully in public.
According to Chaudhury, these accusations are just political distractions from real issues.
Significance of risa in Tripura
The risa is more than just clothing—it's handwoven at home and used in ceremonies like Garia Puja and coming-of-age rituals.
Alongside the rignai and rikutu, it represents identity and respect for Tripura's indigenous communities.