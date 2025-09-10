Next Article
Himachal Pradesh becomes India's 5th fully literate state
Himachal Pradesh just became the fifth state in India to earn the "fully literate" tag, with a 99.3% literacy rate—well above the national benchmark of 95%.
This milestone is thanks to recent efforts like the ULLAS program, launched in 2022, which focused on helping adults (15+) pick up essential reading and writing skills.
ULLAS aims for 100% literacy by 2030
ULLAS isn't stopping here—it aims for 100% literacy by 2030 and goes beyond basics by teaching digital and financial skills too.
Once participants finish their training, they take a national test (FLNAT) and get certified.
The program builds on decades of work to make education accessible for everyone across India.