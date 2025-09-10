Himachal Pradesh becomes India's 5th fully literate state India Sep 10, 2025

Himachal Pradesh just became the fifth state in India to earn the "fully literate" tag, with a 99.3% literacy rate—well above the national benchmark of 95%.

This milestone is thanks to recent efforts like the ULLAS program, launched in 2022, which focused on helping adults (15+) pick up essential reading and writing skills.