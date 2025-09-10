Next Article
IMD warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms in Chennai
Heads up, Chennai! The IMD says to expect heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning from Tuesday (September 9) through Thursday (September 11).
Temperatures will hover between a warm 34°C and 36°C, with most of the action happening late afternoons and evenings.
Plan ahead to avoid traffic jams
This weather could mean waterlogged roads and traffic jams—so plan ahead.
Things should calm down by Friday, with drier skies expected into next week.
For now, keep your umbrella handy and try to stay indoors during peak storm hours.
After a hot start to September, this wet spell is a big change—so stay safe out there!