PM Modi to host Mauritius PM Ramgoolam tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will welcome Mauritian PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam to Varanasi on September 11.
The two leaders will discuss ways to boost teamwork between India and Mauritius—covering areas like health, education, renewable energy, tech, and digital infrastructure.
This visit builds on their upgraded "Enhanced Strategic Partnership" from earlier this year.
Mauritius is a key partner for India's MAHASAGAR vision
Mauritius is a key partner for India's MAHASAGAR vision and 'Neighbourhood First' policy, which focus on security and growth in the Indian Ocean region.
Strengthening ties means more maritime cooperation, joint projects, and support for sustainable development—helping both countries play a bigger role in the Global South.
Plus, hosting this summit in Varanasi highlights India's commitment to its regional friends.