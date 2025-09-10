PM Modi to host Mauritius PM Ramgoolam tomorrow

Mauritius is a key partner for India's MAHASAGAR vision

Mauritius is a key partner for India's MAHASAGAR vision and 'Neighbourhood First' policy, which focus on security and growth in the Indian Ocean region.

Strengthening ties means more maritime cooperation, joint projects, and support for sustainable development—helping both countries play a bigger role in the Global South.

Plus, hosting this summit in Varanasi highlights India's commitment to its regional friends.