ED busts ₹1,200cr land scam in Goa, seizes cash, luxury cars
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just carried out big raids in Goa and Hyderabad, targeting a ₹1,200 crore land scam.
On September 9 and 10, officials searched 13 locations, found ₹72 lakh in cash, froze several bank accounts, and acted after police filed a case against Yeshwant Sawant and others for the illegal acquisition of land belonging to the Communidade of Anjuna.
Investigators say land was grabbed using forged documents
Investigators say over 3.5 lakh square meters of prime land in Anjuna and Assagaon were grabbed using forged documents—then sold off for illegal profits.
The team also seized seven luxury cars (think Porsche Cayman, BMW 650 L) during the bust.
The probe is still on, so more names could come up as things unfold.