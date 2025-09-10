Union minister Gadkari takes on petroleum lobbies over cleaner fuels India Sep 10, 2025

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called out big petroleum interests for trying to block cleaner fuels like E20.

Speaking at the 7th Auto Retail Conclave in 2025, he emphasized the importance of promoting alternative fuels despite resistance from powerful lobbies.

Despite resistance, he's gearing up to work with agricultural equipment makers to get more ethanol and other eco-friendly fuels into use.