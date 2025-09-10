Union minister Gadkari takes on petroleum lobbies over cleaner fuels
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called out big petroleum interests for trying to block cleaner fuels like E20.
Speaking at the 7th Auto Retail Conclave in 2025, he emphasized the importance of promoting alternative fuels despite resistance from powerful lobbies.
Despite resistance, he's gearing up to work with agricultural equipment makers to get more ethanol and other eco-friendly fuels into use.
Gadkari's vision for a greener India
Gadkari's move is about more than just fuel—it's aimed at cutting oil imports, fighting air pollution, and boosting the economy.
He highlighted new tech in farm and construction vehicles running on flex fuel, electric, and hydrogen power.
With battery prices dropping and India's auto industry booming (now worth ₹22 lakh crore), he believes switching to alternative fuels can help balance growth with a cleaner environment.