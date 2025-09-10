Reliance launches 10-point relief plan for Punjab flood victims India Sep 10, 2025

After the September 2025 floods in Punjab, Reliance Industries has launched a 10-point relief plan to support over 10,000 families—especially in badly affected areas like Amritsar and Sultanpur Lodhi.

The focus: making sure people have food, safe shelter, health support, and help for their animals as they get back on their feet.