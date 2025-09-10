Reliance launches 10-point relief plan for Punjab flood victims
After the September 2025 floods in Punjab, Reliance Industries has launched a 10-point relief plan to support over 10,000 families—especially in badly affected areas like Amritsar and Sultanpur Lodhi.
The focus: making sure people have food, safe shelter, health support, and help for their animals as they get back on their feet.
Emergency shelter kits, community kitchens
Families led by single women or elderly folks are receiving ₹5,000 vouchers, while dry ration kits are being provided to the 10,000 most-affected families.
Community kitchens are receiving supplies. Portable water filters are helping provide clean drinking water where it's needed most.
Emergency shelter kits (think tarps, bedding, mosquito nets) offer some comfort to those who've lost their homes.
Animal care camps
Health workers are spreading hygiene awareness and disinfecting water sources to keep diseases away.
Meanwhile, Reliance Foundation is teaming up with local vets to run animal care camps—over 3,000 silage bundles have already gone out for nearly 5,000 cattle.
Restoring mobile networks
Jio's Punjab team worked with disaster response crews to restore mobile networks fast—so people can stay connected and get updates while recovering from the floods.