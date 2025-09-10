Next Article
Hyderabad: She Teams book 1,612 people for sexual harassment
During this year's Ganesh festival in Hyderabad, police She Teams booked 1,612 people—including 68 minors—for sexual harassment and related offenses at crowded celebration spots.
Offenders were booked under relevant provisions of law.
Minors received counseling to help prevent repeat offenses, while adults either faced court or got strict warnings depending on what they did.
Of the 168 charged with petty offenses, 70 have already been fined (₹50-₹1,050) or given simple jail terms; the rest await hearings.
The majority—1,444 adults—were sent for family-involved counseling with psychiatrists.
Police also reminded everyone to stay alert for social media scams and report any harassment through Dial 100 or WhatsApp.