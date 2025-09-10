Chhattisgarh: Maoist carrying ₹8 lakh bounty killed in encounter

Masa's death marks significant progress against Maoist menace

Police recovered Masa's body along with a rifle and wireless set from tough terrain after the encounter.

Inspector General Sundarraj P confirmed the incident and emphasized that security forces remain focused on anti-Maoist efforts as directed by state and central governments.

He encouraged other Maoists to surrender under Chhattisgarh's rehabilitation program, warning that continued violence will face strict action.

This marks another major breakthrough in a series of successful operations across conflict zones this year.