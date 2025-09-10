Chhattisgarh: Maoist carrying ₹8 lakh bounty killed in encounter
Masa, a wanted Maoist insurgent carrying an ₹8 lakh reward, was killed in a police gunfight near Geda Beda village in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district.
The operation, led by the District Reserve Guard and BSF since September 7, targeted Maoist hideouts along the Kanker-Narayanpur border.
Masa was part of the CPI (Maoist)'s armed wing, PLGA.
Masa's death marks significant progress against Maoist menace
Police recovered Masa's body along with a rifle and wireless set from tough terrain after the encounter.
Inspector General Sundarraj P confirmed the incident and emphasized that security forces remain focused on anti-Maoist efforts as directed by state and central governments.
He encouraged other Maoists to surrender under Chhattisgarh's rehabilitation program, warning that continued violence will face strict action.
This marks another major breakthrough in a series of successful operations across conflict zones this year.