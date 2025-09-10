Next Article
Air India, IndiGo to resume direct flights to China
After a five-year break, Air India and IndiGo are expected to restart direct flights between India and China from October 26, 2025.
It is expected that passengers will be able to fly straight from Kolkata to Guangzhou, and from either Mumbai or Delhi to Shanghai—potentially reducing the need for layovers in third countries (pending final approval from China).
Direct flights were paused in 2020
Direct flights were paused back in 2020 due to COVID-19 and border tensions.
Thanks to recent diplomatic talks, travel is about to get way easier for students, business travelers, and tourists.
With both Indian and Chinese airlines eager to resume operations, annual passenger numbers could triple, making it much simpler for people on both sides to connect for work or fun.