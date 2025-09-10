Air India, IndiGo to resume direct flights to China India Sep 10, 2025

After a five-year break, Air India and IndiGo are expected to restart direct flights between India and China from October 26, 2025.

It is expected that passengers will be able to fly straight from Kolkata to Guangzhou, and from either Mumbai or Delhi to Shanghai—potentially reducing the need for layovers in third countries (pending final approval from China).