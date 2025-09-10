One million stray dogs to get microchipped in Delhi India Sep 10, 2025

Delhi is rolling out a big plan: over the next two years, one million stray dogs will get microchipped.

Announced this September, the move is all about tracking dogs better and fighting rabies, following a Supreme Court order.

With World Rabies Day coming up on September 28, the city's also launching a dog census, digital vaccination records, and stricter rules for pet shops and breeders.