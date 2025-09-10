One million stray dogs to get microchipped in Delhi
Delhi is rolling out a big plan: over the next two years, one million stray dogs will get microchipped.
Announced this September, the move is all about tracking dogs better and fighting rabies, following a Supreme Court order.
With World Rabies Day coming up on September 28, the city's also launching a dog census, digital vaccination records, and stricter rules for pet shops and breeders.
New rules for pet shops and breeders
Pet shops and breeding centers now have to register officially, with local committees checking up on them.
If you're a pet owner in Delhi, you'll need to show proof your dog is microchipped and vaccinated to get a license—or risk fines up to ₹3,000.
It's all about making things safer for everyone.
Spreading awareness
Delhi's Education Department will run animal care sessions in schools so students know how to treat animals right.
Plus, social media campaigns are on the way to help spread the word about rabies prevention and animal welfare across the city.