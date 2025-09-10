Next Article
Chhattisgarh: Cop on duty for CM visit kills 2
A Chhattisgarh Armed Force constable was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly shooting and killing two relatives in Korba district.
The incident happened around 11:30am near Chhindpur village, where Sheshram Binjhwar reportedly used his service rifle to shoot his 17-year-old sister-in-law and his wife's uncle, aged 35.
Family dispute may have led to violence
Binjhwar was supposed to be on duty for Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's visit but instead went to the village and fired three rounds.
Police say a family dispute may have led to the violence.
The victims' relatives blocked a major road in protest soon after, while the constable was arrested by a police team that reached the spot.