Bengaluru to face 60-hour water cut next week

The entire Cauvery Stage V pumping station will be offline the whole time. Plus, parts of Stages I-IV will get maintenance between 6am on September 16 and 6am on September 17. BWSSB Chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar says this work is essential to keep the city's water system running smoothly.

Why is this work important?

Bringing drinking water to Bengaluru isn't easy—it gets pumped uphill from a reservoir that's about 90km away and much lower than the city.

This costs BWSSB nearly ₹3 crore every day.

Right now, four Cauvery stages deliver around 1,460 million liters daily; when Stage V is fully running, it'll add another big chunk (750 million liters), but also bump up electricity bills even more.