Mamata assures help for stranded tourists in Nepal
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has promised that tourists from the state stranded in Nepal will be safely brought back.
The unrest in Nepal—sparked by a social media ban, which led to violent protests and casualties, and culminated in the resignation of their Prime Minister—has led to violent protests and casualties.
Mamata said she's been keeping a close eye on things and reassured families that help is on the way.
Mamata's other statements during the rally
Mamata also spoke out against harassment faced by Bengali-speaking migrants in other states, urging them to embrace their language with pride.
She criticized NRC notices targeting communities like those in Alipurduar, highlighting West Bengal's support through financial aid and education for returning families.
She further called out the central government for naming projects after political leaders instead of historical figures, saying Bengal will keep pushing forward no matter what.