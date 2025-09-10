Nepal bans social media; protests turn violent, PM Oli resigns

Protester deaths, Oli's resignation mark escalation

By September 9, the situation had become dire—at least 19 people lost their lives and over 400 were injured.

Protesters even targeted government buildings and the homes of top leaders, including Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, who ended up resigning as unrest grew.

The chaos also left hundreds of Indian nationals stuck in Nepal; Indian states responded by setting up helplines to help get them home safely.

This crisis highlights just how much social media matters to young people—and how quickly things can escalate when their voices feel silenced.