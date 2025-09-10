How much has been spent on Ayodhya Ram Temple construction?

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has revealed that nearly ₹1,400 crore has been spent on the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Temple so far. Of this amount, ₹1,100 crore has been withdrawn from the Trust's accounts. The remaining funds will be allocated for associated projects such as the International Ram Katha Museum.

Museum details International Ram Katha Museum One of the major projects underway is the International Ram Katha Museum. The museum will have 20 galleries, each showcasing episodes from Lord Rama's life through 10-minute digital presentations. The estimated cost for this project is around ₹200 crore. There are also plans for a gallery dedicated to Lord Hanuman, which will use advanced "7D technology" to showcase his stories.

Wall progress Work on boundary wall has also started Work on the temple complex's boundary wall has also started. Engineers India Limited (EIL) is working with two contractors to speed up the process. The focus is on completing Gate No. 3 and Gate No. 11, which are important for future crowd management. Gate No. 11 will open from October 10, while work on Gate No. 3 will be completed later.

Project completion No new construction work to start The Trust has decided not to start any new construction projects for the Ram temple complex. Instead, it will focus on completing existing and ongoing works. The deadline for all such work is December 2025. A board director from L&T, the project's lead contractor, said that increasing work speed depends on increasing the number of laborers.