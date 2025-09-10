Explained: What is extradition, how it works
India wants Belgium to send back Mehul Choksi, a businessman accused of major fraud, so he can face charges at home.
To help move things along, India has promised Belgium that Choksi will be kept in humane conditions if extradited.
How extradition works in India
Extradition is when one country hands over someone wanted for crimes to another country.
In India, it starts with a formal request listing the person's details and the evidence against them.
Then a magistrate reviews everything and reports to the central government, which decides if the person should be handed over.
India's extradition treaties and arrangements
India has signed extradition treaties or arrangements with 60 countries, covering crimes punishable by at least one year in prison—like Choksi's alleged fraud.
But extradition can be blocked if there are political motives or human rights risks involved.
That's why India specifically assured Belgium that Choksi would get proper personal space at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail—hoping to address any concerns about his treatment.