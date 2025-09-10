Uttarakhand at risk of magnitude 8 earthquake, scientist warns
What's the story
Uttarakhand is at risk of a major earthquake, possibly reaching a magnitude of 8. This warning comes from Dr Sushil Kumar, a former Senior Scientist in Geophysics at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology. He said that the area under threat spans about 250km from Tanakpur in Kumaon to Dehradun due to tectonic stress.
Seismic risk
Zones IV and V
Uttarakhand falls under Seismic Zones IV and V, which are prone to earthquakes. Zone V is the most seismically active in India, while Zone IV is the second-most active. The potential earthquake could wreak havoc in a 250-kilometer area of northern India. Dr Kumar warned that "large seismic rupture" could occur due to tectonic activity from the Indian Plate converging with the Eurasian Plate at 50-52mm/year.
Past events
Microseismicity and localized ground deformation
The Main Himalayan Thrust (MHT) absorbs much of this convergence, releasing some energy as small earthquakes. However, significant stress continues to build up in the region. Microseismicity and localized ground deformation have been observed in parts of Uttarakhand, indicating tectonic activity. Historically, Chamoli experienced a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in 1999, and Uttarkashi recorded a 6.8 magnitude temblor in 1991.