Uttarakhand at risk of magnitude 8 earthquake, scientist warns

Seismic risk

Zones IV and V

Uttarakhand falls under Seismic Zones IV and V, which are prone to earthquakes. Zone V is the most seismically active in India, while Zone IV is the second-most active. The potential earthquake could wreak havoc in a 250-kilometer area of northern India. Dr Kumar warned that "large seismic rupture" could occur due to tectonic activity from the Indian Plate converging with the Eurasian Plate at 50-52mm/year.