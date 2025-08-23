Next Article
Andhra Pradesh floods affect 4,700 families; 17 roads still submerged
Massive floods have hit Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharama Raju district, affecting nearly 4,700 families from 41 villages.
Even though water levels upstream have dropped and a flood alert was lifted in Bhadrachalam, Telangana, over 495 houses along the Sabari and Godavari rivers have been partially damaged with floodwater entering the habitations.
Situation tough for many families
The worst-hit spots—Chintoor, Kunavaram, V.R.Puram, and Yetapaka—are getting help from 21 boats delivering supplies.
Authorities moved 96 pregnant women to hospitals early on; their health condition is stable.
But with 17 roads still flooded and high water inflows at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage keeping warnings active, the situation remains tough for many families.