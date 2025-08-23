Andhra Pradesh floods affect 4,700 families; 17 roads still submerged India Aug 23, 2025

Massive floods have hit Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharama Raju district, affecting nearly 4,700 families from 41 villages.

Even though water levels upstream have dropped and a flood alert was lifted in Bhadrachalam, Telangana, over 495 houses along the Sabari and Godavari rivers have been partially damaged with floodwater entering the habitations.