PM to launch ₹1,122cr power distribution projects in Ahmedabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Gujarat on August 25-26 to launch five major power distribution projects worth ₹1,122 crore.
These upgrades—rolling out across Ahmedabad, Mehsana, and Gandhinagar—will swap old overhead wires for underground cables and add two new substations in Ahmedabad.
Over 4.25 lakh consumers are set to benefit from a more reliable and safer electricity supply.
Projects will help keep the system financially healthy
Beyond fewer blackouts and a tidier skyline, these projects aim to cut energy losses and help keep the system financially healthy by 2024-25.
Plus, Modi will lay foundation stones for two modern Revenue Department buildings (₹96 crore) designed to secure land records and streamline citizen services—intended to make everyday life just a bit easier for people in Gujarat.