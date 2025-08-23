PM to launch ₹1,122cr power distribution projects in Ahmedabad India Aug 23, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Gujarat on August 25-26 to launch five major power distribution projects worth ₹1,122 crore.

These upgrades—rolling out across Ahmedabad, Mehsana, and Gandhinagar—will swap old overhead wires for underground cables and add two new substations in Ahmedabad.

Over 4.25 lakh consumers are set to benefit from a more reliable and safer electricity supply.