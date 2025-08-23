Kolkata gangrape case: Chargesheet filed against 4 men

Forensic evidence matches Mishra's DNA with survivor's clothes

Police say the assault lasted over three hours on June 25, with two of the accused acting as lookouts and filming what happened.

Medical reports confirmed signs of brutal sexual assault, including forceful penetration, bite marks, and nail scratches on her body.

Forensic evidence, including DNA matching Mishra's on the victim's clothes, CCTV footage showing her being forced into the room, and call records all support her account.

All four are now in custody; Mukherjee and Ahmed have been expelled from college, while Mishra's contract has ended.

Cyber experts are helping review digital evidence to strengthen the case further.