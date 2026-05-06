Andhra Pradesh government fires 51 doctors from teaching hospitals
The Andhra Pradesh government has let go of 51 doctors from teaching hospitals after they were absent from duty for a long time and were issued show-cause notices and given a chance to explain themselves.
Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said the group included assistant and associate professors, and tutors, who just stopped showing up, even after being asked to explain themselves.
Dismissals enforced under 1964 conduct rules
These dismissals followed old conduct rules from 1964. Some doctors were missing for years, and one tutor had not reported in seven years.
The move affects staff across colleges in Kadapa, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, and more.
On top of that, 44 other staffers who were absent for less than a year received memos as a warning.
Yadav made it clear: skipping work isn't going to fly anymore.