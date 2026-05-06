Andhra Pradesh government fires 51 doctors from teaching hospitals

Dismissals enforced under 1964 conduct rules

These dismissals followed old conduct rules from 1964. Some doctors were missing for years, and one tutor had not reported in seven years.

The move affects staff across colleges in Kadapa, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, and more.

On top of that, 44 other staffers who were absent for less than a year received memos as a warning.

Yadav made it clear: skipping work isn't going to fly anymore.