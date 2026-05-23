Andhra Pradesh heat wave: 95 mandals above 42 degrees Celsius
India
Andhra Pradesh is really feeling the heat, with 95 mandals hitting over 42 degrees Celsius on Saturday.
Kanumolu in Krishna district took the top spot at a scorching 45.8 degrees Celsius, while Makavarapalem, Kukkunoor, and Torragudipadu weren't far behind.
APSDMA issues heat warnings, alerts 214
APSDMA has issued severe heat wave warnings for 21 mandals and alerts for another 214 on Sunday.
Even with all this heat, a few places got some relief: Siddharam Puram saw a good shower (37.5mm), and light rain popped up in Anakapalli, Alluri Sitharama Raju, and Visakhapatnam districts.
IMD forecasts coastal and Rayalaseema rain
IMD says coastal and Rayalaseema regions might see light rain and thunderstorms soon thanks to changing weather patterns.
Still, most areas are expected to stay hot for another three or four days.