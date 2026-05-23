Andhra Pradesh heat wave: 95 mandals above 42 degrees Celsius

APSDMA issues heat warnings, alerts 214

APSDMA has issued severe heat wave warnings for 21 mandals and alerts for another 214 on Sunday.

Even with all this heat, a few places got some relief: Siddharam Puram saw a good shower (37.5mm), and light rain popped up in Anakapalli, Alluri Sitharama Raju, and Visakhapatnam districts.